Gujarat ACB arrests inspector for taking latest iPhone device as bribe

Ahmedabad, Nov 15 (PTI) A police inspector was arrested on Friday by Gujarat Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding and accepting an iPhone 16 Pro worth Rs 1.44 lakh as bribe from a fuel dealer, an official said.

The accused, Dinesh Kubavat, is attached to Marine police station at Dholai port in Navsari district, the official added.

"He was caught red-handed while accepting the iPhone 16 Pro device from the complainant, who is a licensed dealer of Light Diesel Oil (LDO) and sells fuel to boat owners at Dholai port," he said.

"Kubavat had recently asked the dealer to meet him at Marine police station with licence and other documents related to his business. During the meeting, he threatened the complainant that his business would be shut if he did not give a bribe. The Navsari unit of ACB held him in a trap laid in his police station chamber," the official said. PTI PJT BNM