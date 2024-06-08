Gujarat ACB meets 900 complainants in bribery cases as part of 'CARE' programme

Ahmedabad, Jun 8 (PTI) The Gujarat Anti Corruption Bureau has contacted 900 complainants in bribery cases at their doorsteps in order to ensure they are not harassed and are adequately protected, an official said on Saturday.

The move is part of the agency's 'CARE' or Caring of Applicant and Responding Effectively programme that was launched on January 26 this year, he said.

"Under this programme, ACB officials contact complainants in person at their residence or place of work to find out about harassment and take necessary action for proper and amicable redressal of the same. More than 900 complainants have been contacted under this programme (since its launch). Due to this reason, the trust of complainants and citizens towards the ACB has increased. This has led to more citizens lodging cases of corruption," an ACB release stated.

A total of 104 bribery cases have been registered so far this year along with 10 cases of disproportionate assets involving government employees, while Rs 25 crore in disproportionate assets has been unearthed, the release said.

"To improve conviction rate in bribery cases, a committee has been formed headed by the assistant director of each unit. Initiatives taken by the committee have led to the conviction rate reaching 46 per cent in the first quarter of this year. The government provides the service of the experts to conduct thorough investigation in bribery cases and disproportionate property cases and collect evidence better," it said.

A continuous awareness drive is being conducted to involve more people in the anti-bribery campaign, the release further said.