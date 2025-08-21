Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission submits 4th report to CM with 9 key recommendations

Ahmedabad, Aug 21(PTI) The Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission (GARC) on Thursday submitted its fourth recommendation report to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Patel had constituted GARC six months ago under the chairmanship of the CM's principal advisor Dr Hasmukh Adhia with a mandate to recommend necessary reforms in the administrative framework and governance processes of the state. It has so far submitted three such reports, with 25 recommendations currently at various stages of implementation, a release informed.

"Under the guidance of GARC chairman Dr Hasmukh Adhia, the fourth recommendation report, comprising nine key recommendations, was submitted to the CM today. The report incorporates significant recommendations on decentralised planning. The recommendations on decentralised planning and budgeting are expected to usher in a new era of people-centric development, transparency, and accountability," it said.

It envisions that planning processes at the village, taluka, and district levels will become more democratic, representative, and citizen-focused across the state, the release said, adding the recommendations are aimed at bringing fundamental changes to Gujarat's planning framework, ensuring direct benefits to citizens.

"These recommendations represent a crucial step in strengthening decentralised planning and placing villages at the centre of the development process. Key recommendations include seven to eight fold increase in the district planning budget over the next five years and transformation of District Planning Boards into District Planning Committees with majority representation of elected representatives," the release said.

It also recommended adoption of a fixed planning calendar, creation of integrated committees at the taluka level, and the introduction of Village Development Plans.

"The budget for district planning, which has remained stagnant for years, is now recommended by the Committee to receive a substantial annual increase of nearly Rs 10,000 crore over the next five years. This enhanced allocation will enable the development of more roads, schools, and healthcare facilities, while also creating greater employment opportunities," the release said.

It will strengthen grassroots governance by ensuring increased participation of local communities in the development process, it added.

Since 1973, District Planning Boards have existed for planning at the district level. This report recommends that, instead of these boards, all district-level planning approvals should now be granted by District Planning Committees, as mandated by the Constitution of India.

"Furthermore, elected representatives at the district level will be given priority in these committees, thereby, strengthening the panchayat system, while the district's in-charge minister will continue as the chairperson. With this change, the authority to decide development plans at the district level will rest with the people's elected representatives, bringing the true spirit of democracy to life," the release pointed out.

The GARC has recommended the introduction of a fixed calendar for planning to streamline processes from project identification under various schemes to administrative approval, tendering, and issuance of work orders.

"As per this calendar, the planning process for the following year will commence at the village level during June-July of the current year. All administrative procedures will be completed in a manner that ensures actual execution begins from April of the next year. This approach will enable timely completion of works, ensure optimal utilisation of funds, and guarantee quality outcomes," said the release.

At present, multiple committees exist at the taluka level for approving development works under various government schemes, though lack of coordination among them often creates difficulties in the approval process, it said.

To address this, the GARC has recommended establishment of a single 'Integrated Taluka Planning Committee' for approving all works at the taluka level.

"Each village will prepare its own Village Development Plan (VDP), which will then be approved by the Gram Sabha. At the taluka and district levels, the selection of works for approval under development planning will be made strictly on the basis of these Village Development Plans. Now, villagers themselves will decide which development works should be undertaken in their areas," the release said.

This will ensure people in rural regions become active participants in development, fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's vision of Swaraj, the release said, adding citizens will also set priorities for essential services such as education, drinking water, roads, and health centres. PTI PJT PD BNM