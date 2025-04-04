Gujarat AIMIM chief, party workers detained for holding protest against Waqf Bill

Ahmedabad, Apr 4 (PTI) Police on Friday detained the Gujarat unit president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) along with nearly 40 of its members for holding a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Ahmedabad city, an official said.

The contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday and by the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of Friday after marathon debates in both Houses of Parliament.

The bill aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties (assets permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes) with provisions to safeguard heritage sites and promote social welfare. It also seeks to improve governance by enhancing transparency in property management, streamlining coordination between Waqf Boards and local authorities and protecting stakeholders’ rights.

In order to protest the passage of the bill in Parliament, AIMIM members and supporters gathered near Lal Darwaja area in Ahmedabad.

The protesters, under the leadership of state AIMIM president Sabir Kabliwala, shouted slogans against the BJP government, claiming that the ruling party is now after Muslim properties, such as mosques and graveyards.

Inspector P T Chaudhari of the Karanj police station said, " Since the protest was organised on a public road without any prior permission, police detained Kabliwala and 41 other protesters. They will be released by evening."