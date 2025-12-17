Gujarat aims to boost girls’ education through ‘Namo Lakshmi’, ‘Namo Saraswati’ schemes

Ahmedabad, Dec 17 (PTI) Gujarat has intensified its focus on girls’ education through ‘Namo Lakshmi’ and ‘Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana’ schemes to reduce dropout rates and motivate girls to pursue higher education, officials said on Wednesday.

Over the past three years, the government led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has expanded access to secondary and higher secondary education for girls by combining financial assistance with academic encouragement, they said.

The initiatives aim to bring down dropout rates, especially after Class 8, and to motivate girls to go for higher education, including Science streams.

Launched in 2024, the Namo Lakshmi scheme provides financial support to girl students from Classes 9 to 12. Girls who enrol in Class 9 and complete their schooling up to Class 12 are eligible to receive a total assistance of Rs 50,000.

This scheme is applicable to girls whose annual family income is less than Rs 6 lakh, as per an official release.

According to official data, more than 10 lakh girls have benefited from the scheme so far, with approximately Rs 1,000 crore disbursed.

The Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana scheme supports students opting for the Science stream in Class 11. Beneficiaries receive Rs 25,000 over two years. Over 1.5 lakh students have so far received assistance amounting to Rs 161 crore, said officials.

A beneficiary of the Namo Lakshmi programme said, “Girls like me can achieve their dreams. I aspire to become an IPS officer. I hope that my journey will inspire other girls to move forward by availing the benefits of the scheme.” Toral Chauhan, who has received assistance through the Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana scheme, also has IPS dreams. The student said, “This scholarship has given me strong motivation and encouragement.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier emphasised the importance of educating girls, saying that the lives of mothers, sisters, and daughters shape future generations. A daughter’s potential, her education, and her skills determine not only the future of her family, but also the direction of society and the nation, he had said.

Officials said the initiatives are also designed to enhance educational outcomes for girls and contribute to long-term social and economic development.