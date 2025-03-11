Gujarat: All women MLAs get 'special gift' of Rs 2 cr additional grant each for works

Gandhinagar, Mar 11 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday announced an additional grant of Rs 2 crore each to all 14 women MLAs in the state to carry out road construction and other development works in their respective constituencies.

The CM announced this "special gift" to these women legislators as part of the International Women's Day, celebrated on March 8, an official release.

All the 14 women legislators in the state belong to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In addition to the fixed grants provided for public welfare projects, the chief minister has decided to allocate an additional grant of Rs 2 crore to all the women MLAs for the year 2025-26, it said.

Following this decision taken by the chief minister, these 14 women legislators will receive an additional grant of Rs 2 crore each for various development projects as well as construction of roads in their respective constituencies.

These women MLAs met the CM in person at his office in the legislative assembly and expressed their gratitude for the decision, the release said.

During the meeting, Patel urged each women legislator to allocate Rs 50 lakh from this additional Rs 2 crore grant towards the "Catch the Rain" campaign, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for rainwater harvesting, it added. PTI PJT NP