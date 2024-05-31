Gujarat: Amit Shah offers prayers at Somnath Temple, performs 'dhwaj puja'

Veraval (Guj), May 31(PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday offered prayers at the revered Somnath temple in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, nearly 20 kilometres from Veraval town.

Shah is also one of the trustees of the Shree Somnath Trust, which manages the temple.

Shah, his wife Sonalben and son Jay Shah performed 'dhwaj puja' at the temple after their arrival in the evening, said a government release, adding the flag (dhwaj) was hoisted atop the temple dome after the rituals.

Officials said Shah will stay overnight at the circuit house and will offer prayers at the temple again on Saturday morning before leaving for Ahmedabad.

Before arriving at Somnath, Shah landed at Rajkot International Airport and held a meeting with senior civic and police officials there in the wake of the May 25 game zone fire tragedy that killed 27 persons, sources said.

Shah met officials during his brief halt at the Rajkot International Airport in the evening before heading for Somnath. The Union minister took stock of the action taken following the devastating fire at TRP Game Zone, they said. PTI COR PJT PD BNM