Gujarat Assembly: Budget to be presented on Feb 2, says minister

Ahmedabad, Dec 28 (PTI) The Budget session of the Gujarat Assembly will be begin from February 1 and the budget will presented the next day, state minister Rushikesh Patel said on Thursday.

The session will continue till February 29 and the budget will be presented by finance minister Kanu Desai, he told reporters in Gandhinagar.

"There will be 26 sittings, with separate days for discussion on government bills," said Patel, who is health minister as well as state government spokesperson.

He, however, did not give details of the bills.

"There will be a question-answer session for one hour everyday in which chief minister and ministers will answer questions raised by MLAs," he informed.