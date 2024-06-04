Gujarat assembly bypolls: BJP ahead in all 5 seats

Ahmedabad, Jun 4 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was on Tuesday leading in all five assembly seats in Gujarat where by-elections were held last month.

The bypolls to Porbandar, Manavadar, Khambhat, Vaghodiya and Vijapur assembly seats were necessitated after their sitting Congress and independent MLAs joined the BJP.

The ruling BJP fielded all of them from their respective seats in the bypolls held on May 7.

As counting was underway on Tuesday, BJP nominees Arjun Modhwadia and CJ Chavda were leading over their Congress rivals in the Porbandar and Vijapur assembly seats, respectively, according to the latest data of the Election Commission.

BJP candidates Arvind Ladani, Chirag Patel and Dharmendrasinh Vaghela were also ahead of their rivals in Manavadar, Khambat and Vaghodiya seats, respectively.

Modhwadia, Chavda, Ladani and Patel had won the 2022 state assembly polls on the Congress' ticket, while Vaghela won as an independent candidate. All of them later joined the BJP.