Gujarat assembly passes resolution congratulating PM Modi for his third term

Gandhinagar, Aug 21(PTI) The Gujarat assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third straight victory in Lok Sabha elections.

The government resolution, moved by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on the first day of the monsoon session, was passed through a majority voice vote as the opposition Congress did not support the ruling party's move.

Patel said it is remarkable that a humble party worker became the prime minister for three terms.

"PM Modi assuming the office for the third time is a matter of pride and joy for every citizen of Gujarat. On behalf of the entire Gujarat, I heartily congratulate Modi, the son of Gujarat, for becoming the Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy for the third consecutive term," Patel said.

He said Modi, the first prime minister of India born after independence, has given the country a sense of decisive leadership as a successful leader.

He had made his unparalleled contribution as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and as the Leader of the assembly for almost one and a half decades, the chief minister said.

'Vibrant Gujarat Summit', which is the brainchild of Modi, propelled Gujarat on the path of development and global competence, Patel said.

Modi always had sympathy for the poor, deprived and downtrodden sections which reflected in the introduction of several pro-poor schemes launched by him as the prime minister, he said.

Patel said a decade of Modi's leadership as the PM "is a decade of legacy, development and trust".

"India became the world's fifth largest economy because of Modi's efforts. The whole world has taken note of the New India built in this one decade. We feel proud that India has been able to achieve many important goals due to hard work, commitment, and transparency by Modi in the last two tenures as the prime minister," he said.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Amit Chavda said though Modi is from Gujarat, the western state received nothing in the Union Budget compared to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.

"We cannot support this resolution because you have not mentioned anything about the issues concerning Gujarat. You have been demanding that Western Railway's headquarters be shifted to Gujarat. This demand is not honoured by Modi despite becoming the PM for the third time," Chavda added.

The Congress leader listed several other issues which he claimed remained unresolved, including fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails, malnutrition among children, higher school dropout ratio, slowdown in the diamond sector, and farmers's troubles.

Responding to Chavda, Patel said Gujarat had received a financial assistance of Rs 30,555 crore under the UPA-2 between 2010 and 2014 while the Modi government sanctioned Rs 2,89,945 crore between 2014 and 2024.