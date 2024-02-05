Gujarat Assembly passes resolution hailing PM for Ram temple event; Cong, AAP support it

Gandhinagar, Feb 5 (PTI) A resolution lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful consecration ceremony at the new Ram temple in Ayodhya was unanimously adopted by the Assembly in the BJP-ruled Gujarat here on Monday during the ongoing budget session.

It thanked Modi for carrying out a "historic cultural duty that will be remembered for millennia".

The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, was passed unanimously as besides the BJP MLAs, members of the opposition Congress as well as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) extended their support to it.

Extending his party's support, senior Congress MLA Arjun Modhwadia reminded the House it was then-PM Rajiv Gandhi who allowed foundation stone laying ceremony at the site, where the temple has come up in Ayodhya, way back in 1989.

Umesh Makwana (AAP) also supported the BJP move and said a hospital and a college should be built in the campus of the temple, where Ram Lalla's idol was consecrated on January 22 in a landmark event led by Modi.

Chief Minister Patel said he was feeling happy and proud to come up with a historic resolution.

He said thanks to the efforts of Modi, Hindus, who were waiting for 500 years for such an event, were able to consecrate Ram Lalla into the grand temple in the Uttar Pradesh town.

"The people of Gujarat became emotional for a moment when on January 22, Narendrabhai Modi, the son of Gujarat and the respected former leader of this House (referring to his stint as CM), performed the consecration ('pran pratistha') of Lord Ram.

"This was a moment of pride and honour for the people of Gujarat. It was Narendrabhai who was also the 'sarathi' (charioteer) of the historic Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya (launched by BJP stalwart L K Advani)," said Patel in his address.

Good governance in India means administrative systems established by Lord Ram. Ayodhya of that time set an example for the world by establishing an administration based on public interest and welfare of people which was an ideal form of governance by Shri Ram, the CM said.

He maintained that though invaders and foreign regimes destroyed India's culture and traditions, people managed to reconstruct the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya through constitutional means because of the sacrifices made by lakhs of devotees over centuries.

Like an ascetic sage, Modi did 'anusthan' (special rituals which included fasting) for 11 days instead of three days ahead of the consecration ceremony, said the CM, adding crores of people of India are proud of their faith due to such devotion by the PM.

"As representatives of people, we know PM Modi has made the people of Gujarat proud by worshiping Lord Ram who is the guardian of the people. Today is the time to express feelings of joy and pride. This Legislative Assembly thanks PM Modi for carrying out a historic cultural duty that will be remembered for millennia," stated the CM.

On the occasion, Patel recalled the contributions of 'kar sevaks' (people who volunteer their services for free to a religious cause) and said the BJP was the first political party which took up the cause of freeing the Ram Janmabhoomi (from litigation) after independence.

He said the construction of the Ram temple was made possible due to continuous "penance" of Modi and contributions of several other leaders such as Balasaheb Deoras, Vishnu Hari Dalmia, Rajju Bhaiya, Acharya Giriraj Kishore and Ashok Singhal (RSS/VHP leaders), among others.

Congress MLA Modhwadia said his party welcomes the construction and consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"We (Congress) welcome the construction of the Ram temple and its pran pratishtha. Modi was lucky because the Supreme Court gave its final verdict when he was PM...The telecast of Ramayan serial on Doordarshan started when Rajiv Gandhi was PM in 1986. Moreover, it was Rajiv Gandhi who gave permission for laying the foundation stone for the construction of a Ram temple in 1989," he maintained.

AAP MLA Makwana, after extending support to the resolution on behalf of his party, which has four legislagtors, suggested that a hospital and a college should be built in the Ram temple premises. PTI PJT PD RSY