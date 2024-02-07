Gujarat assembly passes resolution over implementation of teaching 'Bhagavad Gita' in schools

Gandhinagar, Feb 7 (PTI) The Gujarat legislative assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution requesting the BJP government in the state to take necessary steps for the effective implementation of the education department's recent decision to teach 'Bhagavad Gita' in schools.

While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) welcomed the resolution and extended its support to it, Congress members initially registered their protest but later supported it during the voting, following which the government resolution was passed unanimously in the House.

In December last year, the state education department had announced that principles and values embodied in the 'Shrimad Bhagavad Gita' will be taught in schools from Class 6 to 12 from the next academic year.

The resolution was introduced in the House by the Minister of State for Education Praful Pansheriya.

In his address, Pansheriya said the National Education Policy 2020 lays stress on inculcating a sense of pride and connection to the rich and diverse culture and knowledge systems and traditions of India in students.

"Accordingly, it is essential to integrate Indian culture into students' daily lives so that they are exposed to the rich heritage of Indian culture and feel proud of being Indian. Indian culture and knowledge system should be included in the school curriculum in such a way that this connection helps in the overall development of the students," the minister said.

To achieve that, the state government has decided to introduce the values and principles contained in Shrimad Bhagavad Gita in the state schools from Classes 6 to 12 in such a way that children develop interest and understand it, he said.

From Classes 6 to 8, it will be introduced in the form of story and recitation in the textbook of Sarvangi Shikshan subject, which covers music, painting and physical education, Pansheriya said, adding that the teachings of Gita will be covered in the first language textbook as stories and recitations from Class 9 to 12.

"Srimad Bhagavad Gita has not only given direction to the saints and revolutionaries of India, but it has also had a great impact on modern and western thinkers. Gita is a scripture that has no boundaries" he said.

"It has been decided by the state government to include the teachings of Bhagavad Gita in the curriculum of Classes 6 to 12. This House requests the state government to take all necessary steps for its full and effective implementation," Pansheriya urged the House.

Speaking on the resolution, Congress MLA Kirit Patel alleged that the BJP government brought this resolution to hide their failures.

"As per a recent report, Gujarat ranks 15th among 18 large states in student-teacher ratio. States like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are ahead of you. Gujarat's drop-out ratio is also increasing and shortage of teachers is also a serious issue. Since you have come up with this resolution just to hide your failures, my party opposes it," Patel said.

Leader of Congress legislative party Amit Chavda said his party is against this resolution because the BJP government brought it for gaining publicity.

"We are not against the introduction of Gita in the curriculum. We are against this resolution because it was brought for publicity purposes only. You should have brought this resolution before taking the decision of introducing Gita in schools. What is the meaning of asking the House to request the government to implement it properly. It is like the government itself asking the government to do it properly," he said.

AAP MLA Umesh Makwana extended his party's "full support" to the resolution and urged the BJP government to appoint Sanskrit subject teachers for effective implementation. He also suggested that some parts of Hindu epic 'Ramayana' be taught in classes 11 and 12. PTI PJT PD NP