Gujarat assembly session to be held from Feb 16 to Mar 25; Desai to present Budget on Feb 17

Gandhinagar, Jan 16 (PTI) The Budget Session of Gujarat assembly will start from February 16 and continue till March 25, with the Budget for 2026-27 being presented by Finance Minister Kanu Desai on February 17, Speaker Shankar Chaudhary said here on Friday.

The session will last for 23 days till March 25, with a total of 26 sittings to be held during this period, Chaudhary added.

"Governor Acharya Devvrat today announced the date for the 8th session of the 15th legislative assembly. The Governor will address the assembly on February 16, and on the same day, a condolence motion will also be presented (for state leaders who died recently) ," Chaudhary said in a video message.

Three sittings have been allocated for discussion on the Governor's address, and four each for government business and bills, and general discussion on the budget, he informed.

As many as 12 sittings have been allocated for discussion on demands for grants by various departments, and two for discussion on supplementary demands. Six sittings are for non-government business, the speaker said.

"For this 8th session, five groups of ministers have been formed for starred questions. MLAs can submit their questions regarding their constituencies and state matters starting tomorrow, with the facility to submit questions both online and offline provided to them," he said.

Chaudhary said he would convene a meeting of the working advisory committee to chalk out a detailed schedule of the functioning of the assembly before the start of the session.