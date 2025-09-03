Gujarat assembly to bring resolution praising success of Operation Sindoor

Ahmedabad, Sep 3 (PTI) A resolution congratulating the Centre and Indian armed forces for the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ will be introduced during the monsoon session of the Gujarat assembly beginning September 8, a state minister said on Wednesday.

The session will be held in Gandhinagar till September 10, during which five bills, including one to allow women to work night shifts, will also be tabled in the House, said state Legislative and Parliamentary affairs minister Rushikesh Patel in the state capital.

“During this three-day session, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will introduce a resolution praising the Centre as well as our armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor,” said Patel, who is also the spokesperson of the Gujarat government.

Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to destroy hubs of terrorists in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the aftermath of the cold-blooded killing of 26 civilians, mostly tourists, near Pahalgam in J&K.

On the first day, the House will be adjourned after the Question Hour, followed by condolence mentions, said Patel.

On September 9 and 10, the resolution on Operation Sindoor will be introduced, and five bills will be tabled for discussion and approval of the House, said Patel.

The bills include The Factory (Gujarat Amendment) Bill, The Gujarat Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, The Gujarat Janvishwas Bill, The Gujarat Medical Practitioners’ (Amendment) Bill and The Gujarat Medical Institutions (Registration and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, he said.

In July, the Gujarat government had promulgated an ordinance to amend ‘The Factories Act, 1948,’ to allow women to work night shifts between 7 pm and 6 am with safety measures in place.

Through the ordinance, the state had also increased the number of working hours from 9 to 12 hours a day.

“To encourage and create more employment opportunities, the state government had brought an ordinance in July. A bill on the same will be introduced during this session to replace that ordinance,” said Patel. PTI PJT PD NR