Gujarat ATS arrests man in terror conspiracy case

Ahmedabad, Jan 27 (PTI) The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a man who was allegedly radicalised by the ideologies of terror groups such as Al Qaeda and had procured weapons illegally to target a specific group of individuals, officials said on Tuesday.

Faizan Shaikh, a native of Dundawala in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh and currently residing at Charpul in Gujarat's Navsari district, was apprehended on Sunday in a terror conspiracy case, they said without giving more details.

"After being radicalised by ideologies of the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Al Qaeda terror groups, Shaikh had illegally procured a weapon and ammunition to execute killings of a selected group of individuals to spread terror and fear," an ATS official said.

In November last year, the Gujarat ATS arrested three persons, including a doctor, for their alleged role in a plan to carry out a major terrorist attack with weapons and chemicals.

One of the accused, Dr Ahmed Mohiyuddin Saiyed, who hailed from Telangana, had been preparing ricin to execute a major terrorist attack. The other two accused, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were arrested for allegedly supplying weapons to Dr Saiyed, officials earlier said.

Ricin is a highly poisonous substance that can be made from the waste material left over from processing castor beans.