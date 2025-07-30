Gujarat ATS arrests woman for promoting anti-India propaganda of Al-Qaeda affiliate

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a Karnataka-based woman for allegedly promoting the propaganda of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), a banned terror outfit, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, Shama Parveen Ansari, resident of Bengaluru, used to run two Facebook pages and an Instagram handle comprising over 10,000 followers to share inflammatory and anti-India content of the AQIS and some other radical preachers, an ATS release said.

She was linked to one of the four persons nabbed a week ago by the ATS for sharing such content through their Instagram accounts, said the release.

The ATS last week claimed to have busted a terror module after arresting four persons, who were allegedly promoting the AQIS ideology.

The four persons, two of them from Gujarat, had been arrested from different locations in a multi-state operation, officials earlier said.