Gujarat ATS nabs man wanted in Punjab for grenade, arms smuggling for Pak-linked gang

Ahmedabad, Nov 14 (PTI) The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has apprehended a man wanted by Punjab police for his alleged involvement in smuggling arms for a gang working at the behest of Pakistan-based terrorist networks to carry out grenade attacks in the country, an official said on Friday.

An ATS release said Gurpreet Singh aka Gopi Billa was nabbed from Halol town in Panchmahal district based on a specific input shared by the Punjab police.

"He will be handed over to Punjab police. Recently, police in Punjab's Gurdaspur district registered a case against certain individuals for smuggling and detonating grenades and helping terrorist networks operating across the border," the release said.

"Preliminary probe revealed the main accused of the case, Manu Agwan and Maninder Billa, who are currently in Malaysia, were recruiting operatives in Punjab at the behest of handlers of Pakistan's ISI to carry out grenade attacks in densely populated areas of Punjab and other states to spread terror," the release added.

During the interrogation of two other accused arrested recently, Punjab police learnt about Singh's role in smuggling two grenades and two pistols as part of the conspiracy to carry out terror attacks, said the release.

"Based on the information shared by Punjab police, ATS team reached Halol and learnt Singh had started working as a labourer in a factory.

He was detained from a hotel and brought here for further questioning. Singh admitted to his role in the grenade attack conspiracy," the release said. PTI PJT BNM