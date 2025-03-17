Gujarat ATS seized narcotics of Rs 485 cr in mid-sea operations in last two years: Govt

Gandhinagar, Mar 17 (PTI) The Gujarat ATS had seized 233.76 kg narcotics valued at Rs 484.97 crore during mid-sea operations in the last two years and arrested six foreign nationals for smuggling bids, the legislative assembly was told on Monday.

The government's response during question hour followed BJP MLA Rivaba Jadeja's query on the details of anti-smuggling operations by the ATS in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast in 2023 and 2024.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who handles the Home portfolio, stated in a written reply that ATS had caught 60.304 kg of methamphetamine valued at Rs 422.12 crore during their operations in the sea in 2023. In 2024, the ATS seized 173 kg of charas of Rs 60.55 crore and 460 grams of heroin of Rs 2.30 crore.

He stated that the ATS arrested six foreign nationals for drug smuggling bids through the sea routes in the last two years. PTI PJT PD NSK