Gujarat attracted 61.7 lakh tourists at prominent sites during Diwali holidays

Gandhinagar, Nov 25 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Monday said that 61.7 lakh visitors explored 16 prominent tourist sites in the state during the Diwali holidays this year, reflecting its emergence as a preferred destination for domestic and international travellers.

As per a government release, the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue, at Ekta Nagar in Narmada district attracted 4.90 lakh tourists, while the Dwarka temple recorded the highest footfall, with more than 13 lakh devotees during the 20-day holiday period.

Tourists also visited Pavagadh Temple, Ambaji Temple, Girnar Ropeway, Science City in Ahmedabad, Vadnagar, Somnath Temple, Nadabet, Modhera Sun Temple, Gir Safari, and Dandi Smarak, among others, it stated.

These sites received an overwhelming response from tourists, with Kankaria Lake in Ahmedabad drawing more than 5.5 lakh visitors and Atal Bridge, Riverfront Flower Park, and Science City being other important attractions, it said.

Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's leadership, the state has undertaken significant infrastructural advancements to position Gujarat's tourism sector on the global map, the release said.

"During the 20-day Diwali holiday period, from October 26 to November 15, an impressive 61.70 lakh visitors explored 16 prominent tourist destinations and pilgrimage sites across the state," it said.

While hosting the G-20 meetings as part of India's presidency, Gujarat promoted its world-class tourist destinations, such as Dhordo in Kutch and the Statue of Unity, giving delegates an opportunity to experience the rich heritage of the state, the government said.

"Delegates visited notable attractions, including Dholavira, Modhera Sun Temple, Ahmedabad's historical landmarks, GIFT City, and the Dandi Kutir, and praised the state's cultural and historical legacy," the release said.

The popular Rann Utsav in Kutch attracted 7.42 lakh tourists in 2023-24. The festival has begun this year, attracting domestic and international tourists, it said. PTI KA PD ARU