Gujarat: Autorickshaw driver gets externment notice instead of son after typo by cops

Ahmedabad, Aug 5 (PTI) A simple typographical error has landed an autorickshaw driver in Ahmedabad in soup after the police served an externment notice in his name instead of his son, who is facing assault and theft charges.

For the past three months, 50-year-old Mohammad Ali Rajput, a resident of the Bapunagar area, has been receiving notices from the police about a "tadipar" or externment order, which would require him to leave the city.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Hirendra Chaudhary, however, said that a typographical error in the names had led to the goof-up.

The notices, which cite two criminal cases for theft and assault against his son, were mistakenly addressed to Rajput.

"Since our names are almost identical, it is possible that instead of addressing the notices to my son, Faizal, the police, by mistake, mentioned my name," Rajput said.

"Since the notices had my name, I have to consult a lawyer and send an explanation to the police that I have no criminal record." Rajput's 18-year-old son, Mohammed Faizal Rajput, is the one with the criminal record. He was booked in an assault case last year as a minor and recently in a theft case.

According to Rajput, he was unaware of his son's legal troubles until the notices began arriving.

The most recent notice, dated July 30, asked Rajput to appear before an Assistant Commissioner of Police on August 4 to defend himself.

It warned that an ex-parte order for his externment would be issued if he failed to appear.

The notice also mentioned that similar summons had been sent five times since May 19, and no one had shown up.

Bapunagar Police Inspector S G Khambhla said he would investigate the matter.

"It is possible that the police had served the notice to the father in the absence of the son," Khambhla said. "I will look into the matter," he said.