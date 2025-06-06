Gujarat bizman donates diamond-studded crowns, gold bow and arrow to Ram Temple Trust

Ayodhya (UP), Jun 6 (PTI) A diamond merchant from Gujarat has donated an array of valuable ornaments, including 11 crowns and a golden bow and arrow, to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya, according to officials of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

The donations have been made by Surat-based Mukesh Patel, who is the owner of the renowned jewellery firm Green Lab.

Dinesh Newadia, the national treasurer of the VHP, claimed that the donation included intricately crafted items made from diamonds, gold, silver, and rubies.

"Mukesh Patel has donated 11 crowns made of diamonds, 30 kilograms of silver, 300 grams of gold, and rubies," Newadia claimed.

In addition to the crowns, Patel has donated necklaces, earrings, forehead tilaks (ornamental marks for the deity), four large and three small bows to represent the four brothers in the Ramayana, four quivers, three maces, and ceremonial fly whisks, Newadia told PTI.

These items were transported to Ayodhya in a special chartered aircraft, underscoring the significance and scale of the contribution.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is overseeing the construction and ornamentation of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, has received multiple donations from across the country.

The revelation comes a day after the consecration of 'Raja Ram' -- Lord Rama in his royal form -- along with the installation of idols in eight newly built temples inside the Ram Janmabhoomi complex was held on Thursday in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The ritual was the second major consecration ceremony at the temple, the first being that of Ram Lalla on January 22, 2024, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.