Gujarat BJP celebrates Delhi victory, calls it defeat of Kejriwal’s ‘arrogance’

Gujarat BJP on Saturday celebrated the party’s stunning victory in the Delhi polls with fireworks and sweets, with Union minister CR Paatil calling it a defeat of Arvind Kejriwal’s “arrogance”.

The results also reflect people’s faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approach to taking everyone along, he said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and senior leaders gathered at the party’s state headquarters ‘Kamalam’ in the state capital Gandhinagar to celebrate the BJP’s victory in Delhi after more than 26 years.

The BJP won or was leading in 48 of the 70 seats, comfortably over the majority mark of 36, leaving AAP with only 22 seats, as per the Election Commission website. Among the giants who lost were ex-CM Arvind Kejriwal and his trusted aide Manish Sisodia.

Paatil told reporters in Surat that the people of the national capital have understood the benefits of a double-engine government (same party in power in the state and Centre).

“Prime Minister Modi did not make false promises as he believes in healthy competition and taking not just a state but the entire country together. This victory is the defeat of Kejriwal's arrogance,” said Paatil.

Targeting the Congress, the Gujarat BJP chief said that the national party failed to open its account in Delhi which shows that people by now have seen through them.

“People have trusted the BJP and made its candidates victorious because they see their future bright in the hands of PM Modi. Now people will get the benefits of central schemes they had been deprived of. The middle class feels the BJP does not exploit the poor for votes but keeps every section of society together,” he said.

Paatil, who also represents the Navsari Lok Sabha constituency in the state, claimed that the AAP had gained power by making false promises and exploiting the ‘revdi’ (freebee) culture.

“This time, people have shown their faith in Modi sahab’s merit, reposed faith in his working style, and the fact that he takes everyone together, knowing the benefits of forming a double-engine government,” he said.

AAP or Congress did not get even a single seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. The BJP won all seven seats which showed that the people of Delhi believe in BJP and Modi's leadership and want to move forward step by step with the country, he said.

Congress’s Shaktisinh Gohil claimed that AAP didn’t want a tie-up with his party before the polls. Both parties will now learn from the defeat, said the BJP leader.

“In Haryana, the Congress was certain to win the election and sought AAP support, but it fielded its candidates independently, which led to BJP’s victory. Even in Gujarat, Congress emerged as the main opposition despite facing direct attacks from BJP,” Gohil told reporters in Patan.

“It was AAP’s decision to not contest (in partnership) with Congress. But in the end, the decision rests with the public. I believe that every election offers some wisdom and knowledge, and the Delhi election defeat will offer us knowledge and wisdom,” he said. PTI KA PD NR