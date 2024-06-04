Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil wins Navsari seat by 7.73 lakh vote margin

Gandhinagar, Jun 4 (PTI) Gujarat BJP president and sitting MP CR Paatil on Tuesday won Navsari Lok Sabha constituency by a margin of 7.73 lakh votes, handing a crushing defeat to his nearest Congress rival Naishadh Desai.

With this victory, Paatil has secured a fourth straight term in Lok Sabha.

As the counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections is underway, Paatil secured 10,31,035 votes while Desai polled 2,57,514 votes, as per the figures shared by the Election Commission of India after votes were counted on Tuesday.

In the 2019 general polls, Paatil won with a massive margin by bagging 6.89 lakh votes. PTI PJT PD NSK