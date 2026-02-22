Gujarat: BJP chief Nabin watches ‘Mann Ki Baat’ with booth workers, calls it memorable experience

Ahmedabad, Feb 22 (PTI) BJP president Nitin Nabin on Sunday watched the 131st episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme with party booth workers here and described the experience as “memorable”.

According to a press release issued by the Gujarat BJP, Nabin participated in the live telecast screening of the PM’s monthly radio broadcast at the heritage locality of Desai ni Pol, Khadia, in the old city area of Ahmedabad.

Nabin has been on a three-day visit to Gujarat since February 20.

The BJP chief said it was a “memorable and unforgettable” experience to watch the live screening of the programme in Khadia.

“Being present in Khadia, on the land of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the foundation of the BJP was laid, and watching ‘Mann Ki Baat’ with booth workers is a memorable and unforgettable experience,” he said.

Nabin said PM Modi’s interaction with the masses through the programme is always inspiring.

After the broadcast concluded, Nabin met residents of the ‘pol’ (housing cluster) and family members of party workers and accepted greetings from citizens. He also honoured a sanitation worker present at the venue by draping his own ‘khes’ (a type of cotton cloth) over him and appreciated his service.

The press release said citizens standing at the doors of houses in Desai ni Pol greeted Nabin with “resounding” slogans. He bowed to elderly residents who had gathered to welcome him and sought their blessings.

Those present on the occasion included Gujarat BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma, BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and state general secretary (organisation) Ratnakarji, it said.

Vishwakarma said that the booth president, ward president, city president, state president and national president sitting together and watching such a programme is possible only in the Bharatiya Janata Party. PTI PJT NR