Gujarat: BJP corporator arrested for issuing anonymous letter accusing Vadodara mayor of corruption

Vadodara, Jul 24 (PTI) A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator of the civic body in Gujarat's Vadodara city was arrested on Monday for allegedly sending an anonymous letter accusing the city mayor of corruption to local party leaders and others, police said.

The city crime branch arrested a corporator of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) for allegedly conspiring in the issuance of the defamatory letter to different people, claiming that mayor Nilesh Rathod indulged in corruption, an official said.

The police arrested the corporator’s brother-in-law and another person a couple of days ago in this connection, he said.

The accused corporator, who was the leader of the ruling party in the VMC, resigned from the post following his brother-in-law's arrest.

BJP leaders in Vadodara received the anonymous letter, following which an FIR was registered by the city crime branch, the official said.

As per a police release, the "bogus" letter containing allegations of corruption against the mayor and his brother appeared fabricated and was defamatory in nature.

The letter stated that the city mayor had allegedly indulged in corruption worth crores of rupees by granting approvals for various projects, it said.