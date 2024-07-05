Gujarat BJP executive meet adopts resolution congratulating PM Modi on his 3rd term

Sarangpur (Gujarat), Jul 5 (PTI) The Gujarat BJP executive meeting here on Friday passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assuming the top office for the third time in a row.

The two-day meeting, which concluded at Sarangpur in Botad district, saw participation from around 1,300 office-bearers and senior leaders, including Union minister Piyush Goyal, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat BJP president and central minister C R Paatil.

"A resolution was passed in the meeting congratulating Narendra Modi for becoming the Prime Minister for the third time," a party release said.

Addressing the gathering, Goyal, criticising the Congress without naming it, said those who have got 99 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 543 are thinking that they have won the recent elections.

"Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the country has progressed in the last 10 years and it will scale new heights in the coming days," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Paatil said "panna pramukhs" (party members responsible for making contact with voters) have played a crucial role in the BJP's election victory in Gujarat, where the saffron outfit won 25 of the 26 Lok Sabha seats.

This time also we got one crore more votes than the Congress party in Gujarat, said the Lok Sabha MP from Navsari.

Paatil, who was appointed the state unit president in July 2020, maintained that the dream of having a party office in each district headquarters of Gujarat has almost been fulfilled in his term.

Speculation is rife that Paatil, a multiple time Lok Sabha MP, is likely to be replaced soon as the state BJP president as he has been made a Cabinet minister in the Modi government.

Chief Minister Patel said PM Modi, in 10 years of his rule, has given priority to good governance, providing services to common citizens and public welfare, due to which the people of the country have reposed faith in him.