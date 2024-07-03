Gujarat BJP executive meeting on July 4-5; it will adopt resolution on Modi's 3rd term

Gandhinagar, Jul 3 (PTI) Adopting a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assuming office for a third time and discussion on organisational matters in the backdrop of the recent Lok Sabha polls were among agendas at a two-day meeting of Gujarat BJP's state executive beginning on July 4 in Botad district, party leaders said on Wednesday.

Speculation is rife that there will be a change of guard at the top of the Gujarat BJP after state unit president C R Paatil was inducted in the Union cabinet last month. His successor is expected to be announced at the conclave in Sarangpur in Botad district, which will see participation from around 1,300 BJP office-bearers.

State BJP president Paatil, the Lok Sabha MP from Navsari, and central leaders will attend the gathering, they informed.

"We have organised our state executive meeting in Sarangpur BAPS temple premises on July 4 and 5. The meeting will be held under our state president C R Paatil and national leadership will be present at the conclave," state BJP general secretary Rajni Patel told reporters.

However, he did not say which all central leaders will attend the gathering.

"This is our extended state executive meeting and it will see participation from top office-bearers to block-level representatives. The number of participants will be around 1300," Patel informed.

During the meeting, a set of resolutions, one of them congratulating Modi for becoming Prime Minister for a third time, will be passed, he said.

Asked if the party will replace its state president Paatil now that he has been inducted in the Union cabinet, Patel said whatever decisions will be taken in the state executive meeting will be informed to you (media) at the venue.

He, however, did not rule out the possibility of a change in state BJP leadership.

Patel replied in the positive when asked if the BJP will analyse the Gujarat results of recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, which saw the ruling party missing out on a hat-trick of clean sweeps.

"The BJP does detailed analysis of every defeat and every victory," he maintained.

Out of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, the BJP won 25, while the opposition Congress bagged one. PTI PD RSY