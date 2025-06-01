Gujarat: BJP fields Chavda in Kadi, Patel from Visavadar

Ahmedabad, Jun 1 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday announced the candidature of Rajendra Chavda and Kiritbhai Patel for the June 19 bypolls in Gujarat’s Kadi and Visavadar assembly constituencies.

The party has fielded Chavda from Kadi and Patel in Visavadar, a release said.

The Scheduled Caste-reserved Kadi seat of Mehsana district fell vacant following the demise of BJP MLA Karsanbhai Solanki on February 4.

The Visavadar seat of Junagadh district fell vacant after AAP MLA Bhupendra Bhayani resigned in December 2023. He later joined the ruling BJP. PTI PD VT VT