Gujarat BJP holds silent march to protest Rahul Gandhi's remark on reservation; CM Patel takes part

Ahmedabad, Sep 27 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday took part in the Bharatiya Janata Party's silent march to protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on scrapping the reservation system.

Sporting a black band on his arm, the chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Mayank Nayak led the march at RTO circle and then gathered outside a place on Ashram Road, the party stated in a release.

Several BJP workers marched holding banners with messages against the Congress.

During his recent visit to the US, Gandhi told students at Georgetown University there that the Congress would think of scrapping reservations when “India is a fair place”, which he said is not the case right now.

Addressing the gathering, Gujarat BJP's vice-president Gordhan Zadafia alleged the opposition party had "insulted" the Constitution several times whenever it came to power at the Centre.

He claimed, "The Congress and Gandhi family were never in favour of reservation, and India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was also against including Dr BR Ambedkar in the drafting committee of our Constitution. The Congress government murdered our Constitution in 1975 by imposing the Emergency." The BJP leader said it was unfortunate that a person who insulted India on foreign soil and has no knowledge of the country's history was the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Rajya Sabha MP Narhari Amin, MLA Amit Shah and Lok Sabha MP of Ahmedabad-East Hasmukhbhai Patel, among others, took part in the protest. PTI PJT ARU