Gujarat BJP leaders hail PM Modi, Shah for CAA implementation

Ahmedabad, Mar 11 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party leaders from Gujarat on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the notification of rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Centre announced the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, a move that comes four years after the contentious law was passed and paves the way for citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

With this, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- from the three countries.

Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh hailed Modi and Shah for the "pathbreaking decision" and said implementation of CAA was an integral part of BJP's 2019 (Lok Sabha poll) manifesto.

"Modi's guarantee means guarantee of fulfilment of every guarantee!," she said in a post on X.

People of Gujarat are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the state government will implement the Central government's decision taken in the interest of the country, minister Rushikesh Patel said.

"Whatever decision the Central government takes in the interest of the country, whatever decision Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Amit Shah take, Gujarat is with them. Gujarat will implement whatever is for the good of the country," Patel told PTI.

Secretary of Daman Muslim Association Khurshid Manjara said members of minority communities should not be worried as the CAA will not take away their citizenship. PTI KA PD BNM