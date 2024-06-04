Gujarat: BJP leading in 10 LS seats, Cong in 3; Amit Shah ahead in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar: The BJP was leading in 10 Lok Sabha seats and the Congress in 3, as per early trends of counting underway on Tuesday for 25 constituencies in Gujarat.

Union Home Minister and BJP candidate Amit Shah was leading by more than 300 votes in the first round of counting for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, officials said.

While postal ballots were still being counted, the EVM vote counting also began simultaneously at the Commerce College in Gandhinagar, which has been turned into a counting centre.

BJP candidates were also leading in Porbandar, Ahmedabad East and Vadodara.

The Congress was ahead in Banaskantha, Sabarkantha and Patan.

The counting of votes was underway from 8 am on Tuesday at 26 counting centres across the state.

Elections were held for 25 out of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat in a single phase on May 7.