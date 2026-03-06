Gujarat BJP MLA Govind Parmar dies at 72

Anand (Gujarat), Mar 6 (PTI) Govind Parmar, a sitting MLA of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat, passed away here on Friday following a brief illness, party leaders said.

Parmar, who was elected from Umreth in Anand district, was 72.

The veteran politician from central Gujarat, a four-time MLA, had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Anand town, they said.

"Just heard the news of the sad demise of Govindbhai Parmar, the popular MLA from Umreth. Praying that the almighty grant peace to his divine soul and bestow strength upon the bereaved family to endure this blow," said Gujarat BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma in a post on X.

Born in 1953, Parmar had a long political career spanning several decades and multiple parties. He was elected to the Gujarat Legislative Assembly four times -- in 1995, 1998, 2017 and 2022.

He first entered the Assembly 30 years ago after winning election from the Sarsa seat in Anand district as an independent candidate. Parmar retained Sarsa in the 1998 Assembly elections, this time contesting on a Congress ticket.

Parmar joined the BJP after losing subsequent elections.

The Sarsa seat was merged into the Umreth assembly constituency in 2008. In the 2012 elections, he faced defeat, but went on to win from Umreth in the next two polls - held in 2017 and 2022 - on a BJP ticket. PTI COR PJT PD RSY