Gujarat BJP to launch door-to-door drive to promote purchase of swadeshi goods: Paatil

Gandhinagar, Mar 26 (PTI) The ruling BJP will launch an initiative in Gujarat to raise awareness of the need to buy indigenous products as part of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’ announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister C R Paatil said on Friday.

The atmanirbhar Bharat campaign was launched on September 25, the birth anniversary of BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya, and it will continue till December 25, the birthday of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, said Paatil, who is also the Gujarat BJP chief.

“BJP workers will try to create awareness by visiting door-to-door, requesting people to buy indigenous goods. The purpose of swadeshi is not to boycott any product, but to make people aware about using Made in India products,” he said at a press conference here.

Social media reels will be made to encourage people to buy indigenous goods, while elocution and essay writing competitions concerning swadeshi goods will be held, he said.

“Conferences for women and youth traders will be organised. More than 1,000 fairs will be held in 90 days, and over 20,000 Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp workshops will be conducted to promote the idea of buying Made in India products,” he said.

Foot marches will be held by BJP workers, and certificates will be awarded to shopkeepers selling swadeshi goods, he said.

“The prime minister has appealed to the countrymen to buy only those products made in our country. Products made in India and made with the hard work of our people are considered indigenous,” he said.

PM Modi has been underscoring that India will be a developed nation by 2047 only if it becomes self-reliant, Paatil said. After his call, BJP president J P Nadda has entrusted the responsibility to the BJP workers to make the campaign successful, he said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who was also present at the press conference, called upon the people of the state to participate in the Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan.

“The people of the country have immense faith in the prime minister. They have honoured every call given by him and turned them into mass movements. I hope this will also become a mass movement,” he said.

Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has been at the forefront of development in every field, and the people are confident that the country will continue to progress, he said.

India’s economic system has become very strong, and the country is moving towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy, said Patel.

“It is the duty of every countryman to strengthen India’s economy. The prime minister has encouraged the countrymen to use swadeshi products and given the call for a self-reliant India,” he added. PTI PD NR