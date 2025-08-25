Gujarat BJP to launch 'Seva Pakwadia' programme from Sept 17

Ahmedabad, Aug 25 (PTI) The Gujarat BJP will launch "Seva Pakwadia", a fortnight-long programme with welfare initiatives, including a blood donation drive to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, a senior party leader said on Monday.

"Seva Pakhwadia" dedicated to the service of people, will be held from September 17 to October 2.

Addressing the media after a meeting with party leaders at state headquarters 'Kamalam,' BJP MP and party's state president CR Paatil said, "Like every year, this year we will organise several programmes during the fortnight. We will also celebrate Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's birth anniversary on September 25, with a focus on service, cleanliness and community service." He said 'Namo Utsav' has prepared a play on PM Modi's life in Gujarati, which will be showcased on a grand scale and dubbed in Hindi as well.

"The play will be performed in six metro cities with a focus on PM Modi's life so that the existing and coming generations get inspired from it," Paatil said.

He said to mark the prime minister's 75th birthday, 750 units of blood will be collected through blood donation camps organised in each district.

"We also emphasise cleanliness, starting with cleaning Mahatma Gandhi's statues. Gandhiji always called for cleanliness. But, after Independence, we laid it to rest. Modiji decided to take Gandhi's idea forward and connected it to everyone. The same effort will be made during this period," he said.

Special camps will be organised to support physically-challenged people, and legislators and local BJP leaders have been asked to distribute equipment to them, he said.

Apart from these programmes, the 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam' campaign will also be organised in every district, municipality and town, he said.

Ganpati pandals and Navratri will be based on the theme of 'Operation Sindoor' to convey the message of courage, Paatil said.

MPs and MLAs have been asked to organise games under the 'Sansad Khel Mahotsav' initiative to encourage new players and support talented children across Gujarat, he said.

The BJP leader said to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai's 150th birth anniversary, a 150 km padyatra will be taken out from his birthplace, Karamsad, to the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue dedicated to him in Narmada district, with efforts to bring people together to join the yatra at the local level. PTI KA ARU