Gujarat boat tragedy: Distraught parents, public throng Harni lake in Vadodara

Vadodara, Jan 18 (PTI) The area around Harni lake on the outskirts of Vadodara in Gujarat was bustling with people, including distressed parents, after a boat carrying students and children capsized on Thursday afternoon, killed 16 persons.

Those on board the ill-fated boat were on a picnic, officials said.

"I came here to pick up my son after receiving a call from the school teacher that he was not feeling well. However, I realised he was on the boat. Thankfully, he was rescued by some persons as soon as the boat overturned," said a man by the lake.

However, a man who sat sobbing at a nearby hospital was not as lucky.

"My daughter was on the boat. She had gone a picnic. She is dead and I am here to claim her body. Who do I hold accountable for this tragedy," he said crying.

Gujarat Education Minister Kuber Dindor, speaking on the incident, said a probe has been ordered after he learnt that the boat was carrying more persons than the stipulated number.

"I have also learnt students were not wearing life jackets at the time of the accident. We will take action against those found guilty (of these lapses," Dindor said.

A preliminary probe by authorities also revealed the boat, which was pulled out from the muddy waters, has only 14 seats but 27 persons, including 23 children, were on board, officials said.

Mukesh Khavdu, a youngster living near the lake, was one of the first responders.

"I was at my shop near Harni lake when the incident took place. When I heard the cries of a teacher for help, I immediately jumped into the water as I know swimming. I rescued four children from the overturned boat" said Khavdu.

The area was teeming with public as well as personnel from the National Disaster Response Force, the Fire Brigade and ambulances, with senior officials, including Collector AB Gor, monitoring the rescue operation. PTI PJT PD BNM BNM