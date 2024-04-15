Gujarat boat tragedy: Inquiry must be conducted in way civic contract was given, says HC

Ahmedabad, Apr 15 (PTI) The Gujarat High Court on Monday questioned the civic contract given to a firm to develop and maintain Harni lake in Vadodara, which was the site of a boat capsize that killed 12 students and two teachers on January 18.

Hearing a suo motu PIL on the January 18 incident, the division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Aniruddha Mayee said an inquiry has to be conducted in the manner in which the contract was awarded by Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC).

As per the VMC, the contract for the lakefront development project under public private partnership (PPP) for a period of 30 years was given to Kotia Projects on a nominal annual payment of Rs 3 lakh.

"Inquiry has to be conducted in the manner in which the contract has been awarded by the then municipal commissioner, and the role of the standing committee. This is a very serious matter," the Chief Justice observed.

"You have given the property at zero rate to a person to earn out of it, and then you let him do this from 2017 till today. Nothing was done by anyone. All those municipal commissioners came and went away. This is kind of complete misutilisation of public property," the HC said.

Through the contract, the VMC allowed a private person to enter a public property to earn from it, the court said.

"There has to be as serious repercussions about this concession agreement...We would be ordering an inquiry into the role of the members of the standing committee and the commissioners over the period of years. The then commissioner had granted it, but others were required to look into this," CJ Agarwal said.

The court said VMC, in its affidavit, had provided sketchy details without revealing the conditions of the contract.

"There has to be a standard contract condition. You are not constructing a road or highway, you have given property on lease for 30 years. It is kind of giving the person ownership of the lake. This is really irresponsible," the court said.

Pointing out that only one person was considered for the contract, the HC said VMC should have issued a fresh tender if no one qualified in the technical bid and if there was only one entity.

"You have given this lake on a PPP mode with an idea that they would be conducting renovation work of the lake. Instead of renovation work, he has built shops over there and earned out of that," the HC said.

The court further said there was complete silence about development work, if any, that had been carried out by the contractor since the day of awarding the contract as well as any supervision work of such development.

The affidavit speaks of action taken against erring officers of the corporation without even disclosing the error on the part of the contractor and officials of the VMC, the court further said.

The court granted time, till the next date of hearing, to the VMC to file a fresh affidavit bringing "correct and complete facts". PTI KA PD BNM