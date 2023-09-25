Gujarat bridge collapse: TMC slams BJP, calls it 'double engine failure'

Kolkata, Sep 25 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Monday criticised the BJP, the ruling party in Gujarat, over the bridge collapse in the western state and dubbed the incident as an example of "double engine failure".

Advertisment

The Mamata Banerjee's party also wondered whether the saffron camp would call it an "act of god or an act of fraud".

At least four persons were injured after a portion of an old bridge on the Bhogavo River in Gujarat's Surendranagar district collapsed on Sunday evening, an official said.

"Yesterday, a bridge collapsed in Gujarat. This grim incident is a reminder of the Morbi tragedy last year that has resulted in the loss of lives. The entire country is watching the Gujarat model that the BJP talks about. Will they call it an act of god or an act of fraud," Senior West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja said.

Advertisment

Altogether, 135 people died after a suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town of Gujarat last year.

The TMC also claimed that the incident in Surendranagar underscores the "incompetence" of the BJP government in Gujarat in prioritising public safety.

"Yet another double engine failure! A bridge in the Vastadi area of Surendranagar district in Gujarat collapsed, leading to plummeting of multiple vehicles, including dumpers and motorcycles, into the river. This incident underscores the incompetence of the @BJP4GujaratGovernment in prioritising public safety. Is this the Gujarat model PM @narendramodi keeps boasting about?" the TMC said on X, formerly Twitter.

Advertisment

TMC West Bengal general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, "When a bridge collapsed in Kolkata during the 2016 assembly polls, the prime minister and senior BJP leaders, while campaigning for his party, blamed corruption as the main reason behind the bridge collapse. Now, let him say the same thing about the incident in Gujarat." A portion of the under-construction Vivekananda Road flyover in central Kolkata collapsed, leading to the death of 27 people and the injury to many others.

As the assembly poll campaign was going on at that time, several opposition parties, including the BJP, had panned the TMC government in the state over the bridge collapse.

The TMC had rejected allegations as "baseless".

The West Bengal BJP, however, slammed the TMC for trying to pursue politics over the tragic incident in Gujarat.

"The TMC and its leaders should not talk about corruption. They should stop this vulture politics," state BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya added. PTI PNT BDC