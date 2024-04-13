Gujarat businessman booked for cheating APMC dry fruit traders

Thane, Apr 13 (PTI) A businessman from Surat in Gujarat was booked for allegedly cheating two dry fruit traders of Rs 23 lakh in Navi Mumbai's APMC masala market, a police official said on Saturday.

As per the complaint of the two traders, Atul Shah owes them Rs 18.40 lakh for 3.3 tonnes of almonds and 50 kilograms of walnuts as well as Rs 5.31 lakh for 810 kilograms of cashew, the APMC police station official said.

"He cheated them in connection with deals that took place between December 2023 and January this year. Shah was booked for cheating and other offences but is yet to be arrested," the official added. PTI COR BNM