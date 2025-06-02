Gujarat bypolls: BJP fields Rajendra Chavda in Kadi, Kiritbhai Patel in Visavadar

Ahmedabad: The BJP has announced the candidature of Rajendra Chavda and Kiritbhai Patel for the June 19 bypolls in Gujarat’s Kadi and Visavadar assembly constituencies.

The party has fielded Chavda from Kadi and Patel in Visavadar, a release said on Sunday.

The Scheduled Caste-reserved Kadi seat in Mehsana district fell vacant following the demise of BJP MLA Karsanbhai Solanki on February 4.

The Visavadar seat in Junagadh district fell vacant after AAP MLA Bhupendra Bhayani resigned in December 2023. He later joined the ruling BJP.

The counting of votes will take place on June 23.

In the 182-member Gujarat assembly, the BJP has 161 legislators, Congress has 12 and AAP has four, while one seat is with the Samajwadi Party and two with independents.