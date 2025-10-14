Gujarat cabinet expansion likely; new ministers may be inducted before Diwali

Ahmedabad, Oct 14 (PTI) The cabinet led by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is likely to be expanded before the upcoming Diwali festival, sources in the ruling BJP said.

The state may get around 10 new ministers in the upcoming cabinet expansion, a senior party leader said on Tuesday.

It is likely that nearly half of the present ministers may get replaced in the upcoming cabinet expansion-cum-reshuffling, he said on the condition of anonymity.

The state cabinet currently comprises 17 ministers, including CM Patel. While eight are cabinet-rank ministers, as many others are Ministers of State.

"It is likely that nearly 50 per cent of ministers in the present cabinet may get replaced during the upcoming exercise, which may take place before October 18. It is likely that Gujarat may get 10 new ministers after this expansion," the leader added.

Earlier this month, minister of state (MoS) in the Gujarat government Jagdish Vishwakarma became the new president of Bharatiya Janata Party's Gujarat unit, replacing Union minister C R Paatil.

Gujarat, which has a 182-member assembly, can have maximum 27 ministers or 15 per cent of the total strength of the House.

Patel took oath as Gujarat CM on 12 December, 2022 for the second time. PTI PJT PD NP