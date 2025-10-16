Gujarat cabinet expansion on October 17

Ahmedabad, Oct 16 (PTI) The Gujarat cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will be expanded on Friday, officials said.

The state may get around 10 new ministers in the upcoming cabinet expansion, a senior BJP leader earlier said, adding that nearly half of the present ministers may be replaced.

"Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's cabinet will be expanded on Friday at 11.30 am," a government release said.

The present Gujarat cabinet comprises 17 ministers, including CM Patel. Eight are cabinet-rank ministers, while as many others are Ministers of State (MoS).

Gujarat, which has a 182-member assembly, can have 27 ministers or 15 per cent of the total strength of the House.

Earlier this month, MoS in the Gujarat government, Jagdish Vishwakarma, became the new president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's state unit, replacing Union minister CR Paatil.

Bhupendra Patel took oath as Gujarat chief minister for the second time on December 12, 2022. PTI PJT PD GK