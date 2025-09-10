Gujarat: CAG points out flaws in implementation of central scheme for mining-affected areas

Gandhinagar, Sep 10 (PTI) The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has pointed out several flaws in the implementation of a central government scheme for mining-affected areas in Gujarat.

The 'Report of the CAG on Performance Audit of Implementation of Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY) including District Mineral Foundation (DMF) Trusts in Gujarat' was tabled in the state assembly on Wednesday, the last day of the three-day long monsoon session of the legislature.

Under the PMKKKY scheme, funds collected from mining firms are used to improve the environment, health, socio-economics, and livelihood of the mining-affected people with a focus on education, healthcare, drinking water and environment preservation.

The CAG observed several "deficiencies" such as selecting agencies without inviting tenders which led to "undue benefit", non-completion of blood bank in Chhotaudepur district despite spending over Rs 39 lakh, excess payment of Rs 63 lakh for implementing a project in 42 schools in Devbhumi Dwarka district.

The CAG also pointed out that the Gujarat District Mineral Foundation (GDMF) Rules formulated by the state government were not followed in some instances.

"The Executive Committee and the Governing Council meetings of the DMFs were not conducted as per the frequency prescribed in the GDMF Rules. The DMF Surat did not obtain the approval of the Gram Sabha prior to taking up projects and did not provide any report on implementation of projects in the Scheduled Areas in Surat district which was not as per GDMF Rules," said the report.

While four DMFs did not maintain prescribed registers, the audit also noticed that there were "significant delays in preparation and finalisation of annual accounts and annual reports of DMFs at district level." A total of 32 annual accounts and 30 annual reports were not prepared as of November 2024.

The CAG recommended that DMFs should establish a system to identify projects that address the needs of the broader public in mining-affected areas, ensuring timely and effective utilization of DMF contributions.

DMFs should also ensure timely collection of all outstanding contributions with interest as per the rules, it said.

As part of the performance audit, the CAG reviewed the records of the projects implemented by five DMFs in Bhavnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Mehsana, Porbandar and Surat districts, and also conducted inspections of 149 completed projects.

"Audit observed deficiencies in tender process and selection of implementing agencies, non-completion of works, implementation of works outside affected areas, instances of projects implemented for private benefit rather than public benefit, instances of undue benefit to agency and instances of excess payment for works," said the report.

Inspection of records revealed that DMF Devbhumi Dwarka awarded four projects to a Bardoli-based agency without floating a tender by accepting the agency's request that similar works were carried out by it in another district following a tendering.

"This non-adherence to the procurement policy deprived DMF Devbhumi Dwarka in obtaining competitive rates and also led to undue benefit to the agency," it said.

In another case, the Education Department, implementing a project for DMF Devbhumi Dwarka, split the work "to bypass tender process", the CAG said.

"Though the total value of the work was Rs 1.06 crore, the Education Department did not invite an open tender on GeM portal as per the rules. Instead, the Department split the components required for CCTV cameras at various schools in such a manner that they did not have to invite open tender on GeM portal," the report said.

The overall work was executed through five different agencies, against established rules.

Further, CAG pointed out that delay in work execution by the Project Implementing Agency (PIA) and lack of coordination between the DMF and the PIA resulted in significant delays in completing the critical blood bank project in Chhotaudepur district.

The blood bank, which was to be operational within nine months (by November 2020), remains non-functional despite expenditure of Rs 39.53 lakh, it said.

During a physical inspection of open-air gymnasiums developed in four villages of Devbhumi Dwarka, CAG observed that most of the equipment was in deteriorated condition and some of it "uprooted" due to lack of maintenance.