Gujarat celebrates Ayodhya Ram temple consecration with prayers, processions, bhajans

Ahmedabad, Jan 22 (PTI) Gujarat on Monday immersed in religious fervour on the occasion of the idol consecration ceremony at the new Ram temple in Ayodhya as a large number of people thronged temples to offer prayers, organised events at their premises and took part in religious processions across the state to mark the seminal event.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel watched the mega consecration ceremony in the Uttar Pradesh town live on TV with BJP workers and local residents at Shilaj village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city.

The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM took part in the 'pran pratishtha' rituals in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, CM Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

In Gujarat, while many residential societies, trusts and temples organised bhajans (devotional songs), 'bhandara' (free meals), Ram Katha recitation and other religious events in their premises, processions were also taken out in different towns and cities to celebrate the ceremony in Ayodhya.

Processions or 'Shoba Yatras' were taken out in different towns and cities in the districts of Ahmedabad, Patan, Navsari, Mehsana, Dahod, Gandhinagar, Bhavnagar, Bharuch Gir Somnath, Vadodara and Kutch.

Many devotees decorated their house and office entrances with beautiful 'rangolis' (murals made out of coloured powders), garlands and also illuminated 'diyas' (oil lamps) to welcome Lord Ram.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Patel, on behalf of all Gujarat residents, thanked PM Modi for gifting the grand Ram Mandir to the country.

"This is a historic occasion as the wait of all Indians (for a Ram temple in Ayodhya) has come to an end. We pray to Lord Ram that development works continue uninterruptedly under the leadership of the Prime Minister," said the CM ahead of watching the live telecast of the consecration ceremony.

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil said Modi has fulfilled an age-old demand of the people of the country.

"Today, after 500 years, Lord Ram is seated again in his birth place Ayodhya. I congratulate the PM for doing pran pratishtha rituals by taking everyone together and ensuring that no one vitiates the peaceful atmosphere," said Paatil.

As announced by the state government earlier, all government offices and institutes in Gujarat were closed for half a day on Monday in view of the consecration ceremony. PTI PJT PD RSY