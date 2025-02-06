Gujarat Chief Minister to take holy dip at Kumbh

Ahmedabad, Feb 6 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will visit the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj on Friday and take a holy dip in the river Ganga, an official release said.

"Gujarat Chief Minister Patel will travel to Prayagraj to participate in Kumbh Mela and take a holy dip at the sangam (confluence) of rivers Ganga and Yamuna," it said.

Before taking a dip, he will pray at Bade Hanumanji temple in Prayagraj, the release added.

He will also visit the Gujarat pavilion set up by Gujarat Tourism at the Maha Kumbh grounds. PTI PD KRK