Gujarat Class 12 results: 93.07 per cent of students pass in General stream, 83.51 in Science

Ahmedabad, May 5 (PTI) The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on Monday announced the results of the Class 12 Board exam, which saw 83.51 per cent students passing the Science stream and 93.07 per cent clearing the General stream.

The pass percentage improved in both streams compared to last year, said Education Minister Kuber Dindor.

As many as 1,00,575 students took the Science stream exam, while 3,37,387 appeared in the General stream.

A total of 83,987 students, or 83.51 per cent, passed in the Science stream, Dindor said. Boys outshone girls by a narrow margin in the stream, he said.

In the General stream, 93.07 per cent of students passed, with girls (95.23 per cent) doing better than boys (90.78 per cent).

Last year, the pass percentages for Science and General streams had stood at 82.45 and 91.93, respectively.

As many as 194 schools recorded 100 per cent results in the Science stream, while the number of schools with less than 10 per cent results was 34.

In the General stream, 2005 schools recorded a cent per cent result, while 21 saw less than 10 per cent of their students passing the exam.

Among the districts, Morbi topped with 92.91 per cent in the Science stream, while Dahod was at the bottom of the list with a pass percentage of 59.15.

In the General stream, Banaskantha recorded the highest result of 97.2 per cent. Vadodara saw the lowest result at 87.77 per cent in this stream.

Minister Dindor congratulated those who have passed with good scores and said those who could not clear the exam should not get disappointed.

The state government offers the ‘best of two’ policy, which allows students in Classes 10 and 12 to improve their scores by choosing the higher result between their main and supplementary exams. PTI KA NR