Gujarat CM approves AI implementation action plan

Ahmedabad, July 27 (PTI) The Gujarat government's AI implementation action plan focuses on efficient governance and effective welfare programmes by fostering a robust artificial intelligence ecosystem.

The 'Action Plan for Implementation of Artificial Intelligence 2025-2030', approved by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, aims to facilitate smart decision-making, citizen-focused schemes, efficient service delivery, and effective welfare programs through the application of AI, according to an official release on Sunday.

This action plan aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to position India as a global leader in digital empowerment, leveraging the widespread use of AI to drive growth in various sectors through extensive AI adoption, the release stated.

At the annual 'Chintan Shivir' held in November 2024, CM Patel had declared that Gujarat will leverage AI across its administrative framework and government departments to lead in technology-driven governance and socio-economic progress, in line with the vision of Viksit Gujarat@2047.

To realise this vision and embed AI in governance, healthcare, education, agriculture, fintech, and other critical sectors, an AI taskforce, a committee of 10 experts, was established.

Based on the recommendations of the task force, Patel has approved the action plan, the release stated.

The action plan will serve as a time-bound blueprint to equip the state government with advanced AI capabilities. Furthermore, it will foster a robust, innovative AI ecosystem that ensures seamless service delivery, improved citizen welfare, and enhanced quality of life with prosperity.

To ensure the structured and timely implementation, the state will establish a dedicated 'AI and Deep Tech Mission', said the release.

This mission will function as a specialised institutional mechanism, leading the design, implementation, and innovation of AI strategies and emerging technologies within the state government.

Additionally, it will strengthen a robust ecosystem by fostering collaboration among startups, academic research, and industries. The mission will focus on skilling, reskilling, and upskilling the workforce in AI and related technologies, said the release. PTI PJT NSK