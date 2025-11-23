Gujarat CM changes his programme venue to facilitate woman's wedding

Ahmedabad, Nov 23 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel directed a last-minute change in the venue of his scheduled public programme in Jamnagar, to facilitate a family to proceed with their daughter's wedding without disruption, officials said on Sunday.

A family in Jamnagar had booked the City Town Hall for the wedding of Sanjana Parmar on November 23. Preparations for the ceremony were already underway when they learnt that the chief minister was set to visit the city on November 24 and hold a public event at the same venue, they said.

Security arrangements for the CM's visit had begun in advance, triggering concern within the family that the wedding festivities might be affected by restricted access, police deployment and event-related movement around the Town Hall, a government release said.

According to the family, their concerns were conveyed to the Chief Minister's Office, following which the CM responded promptly, it said.

Chief Minister Patel instructed his team to immediately shift his programme to an alternative venue, remarking that the family's worry "must be regarded as our own", officials said.

The bride's uncle, Brijesh Parmar, said the chief minister personally reached out to the family.

"He told us, 'Do not worry at all. Proceed with the wedding as planned at the Town Hall. We will change the venue of our event'. His reassurance meant a lot to us," Parmar said.

He said finding a new venue for the wedding during peak marriage season would have been "almost impossible" and that the CM's intervention "lifted a huge burden" from the family.

"After his phone call, we were finally able to sleep peacefully," Parmar said.

Local officials confirmed that the CM's programme was shifted without delay, and the wedding went ahead as scheduled.

Residents and community members described the development as an example of CM Patel's people-centric approach, noting that such decisions help build trust between the administration and citizens, the release said.

The Chief Minister's Office, meanwhile, said the move reflected the government's commitment to addressing public concerns with sensitivity and prompt action. PTI KVM PD GK