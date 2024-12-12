Gujarat CM completes 2 years in second term: Releases booked on pro-people work

Ahmedabad, Dec 12 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday unveiled a book on the pro-people work done by his government as he completed two years on the post in his second term.

Patel took over as the chief minister for the first time in September 2021 and then was sworn in as CM again on December 12, 2022 after the BJP's landslide victory in the assembly polls.

On the completion of two years of his second term, Patel unveiled a book titled 'Two years : Service, Determination and Dedication' at an event in Gandhinagar, said an official release.

To celebrate the occasion, a number of programs focusing on GYAN or Garib (poor), Yuva (youth), Annadata (farmers) and Nari Shakti (women) have been planned during the day, it added.

Patel inaugurated a 'Shramik Suvidha Kendra' constructed on a 300 square metre plot by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in Naroda for poor labourers and then handed over appointment letters at an event in Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre to 580 persons selected for various government jobs, the release informed.

"Later in the day, he will meet functionaries of Farmer Produce Organisations (FPOs) at his residence to discuss ways to boost production, value addition, branding and marketing of agri produce. In the evening, he will interact with 300 women startup entrepreneurs and innovators at iHub in Ahmedabad," said the release. PTI PJT PD BNM