Gujarat CM conducts aerial survey of rain-hit coastal Saurashtra region

Ahmedabad, Jul 23 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of Jamnagar and adjoining Devbhumi Dwarka districts to assess the damage caused by heavy rains.

Rains have lashed several parts of coastal Saurashtra, including Porbandar, Jamnagar and Devbhumi Dwarka districts, for the past week, causing waterlogging and closure of roads.

To take stock of the situation, CM Patel conducted an aerial survey of villages and towns of Jamnagar and Devbhumi Dwarka districts, an official release said.

He then chaired a meeting at Kuranga village with senior officials to review the situation, especially in Devbhumi Dwarka district, it added.

The CM was informed that against its annual average rainfall of 769 mm, Devbhumi Dwarka received unprecedented 980 mm or 50 inches of rainfall in just five days.

District collector G T Pandya told Patel that 23 people were rescued and facilities including food and health services have been made available in the shelter houses.

Meanwhile, downpour continued in coastal Saurashtra and south Gujarat on Tuesday.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Dwarka taluka of Devbhumi Dwarka district received 158 mm of rainfall between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm.

It was followed by Mandvi taluka of Kutch district (141 mm), Jodia of Jamnagar (134 mm), Nakhatrana of Kutch (127 mm), Palsana of Surat (120 mm) and Rapar of Kutch (108 mm).

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast said that heavy-to-very heavy rainfall may occur in central Gujarat, south Gujarat and Saurashtra districts including Kutch, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Devbhumi Dwarka and Gir Somnath over the next two days. PTI PJT KRK