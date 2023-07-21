Gujarat CM conducts aerial survey of rain-hit region in Saurashtra

Ahmedabad, Jul 21(PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday conducted an aerial survey of some parts of Junagadh and adjoining Gir Somnath districts to assess the damage caused by heavy rains, said an official release.

Advertisment

Torrential downpours have lashed several parts of Junagadh, Rajkot, Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gir Somnath and Devbhumi Dwarka districts in the state’s Saurashtra region for the past week, causing waterlogging in villages and towns.

CM Patel conducted an aerial survey of Mangrol, Gir, Talala, Malia Hatina and other surrounding regions of Junagadh and Gir Somnath districts which have been affected due to waterlogging, said an official release.

He then chaired a meeting in Junagadh town with senior officials to review the current situation arising due to heavy rains in the region. Collectors of Junagadh, Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar and Rajkot districts attended the review meeting through video conferencing, said the release.

Advertisment

During the meeting, the CM directed the officials to immediately conduct a survey in the affected region and disburse financial assistance to those who lost crops or household articles due to heavy rains and resultant waterlogging, said the release.

Upon learning about the damage to dry cattle fodder due to rains, the CM directed the forest department to provide dry fodder to the cattle-rearers in the affected districts in coordination with local authorities, it said.

He also expressed concern about the deaths of cattle in the affected districts and directed the authorities to give compensation to cattle-rearers as per the rules at the earliest, said the release.

To prevent the spread of any disease, Patel directed the collectors of Junagadh, Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar and Rajkot to start cleaning exercises once the rains stop. The CM asked them to call health teams from other districts if required.

Since the Ghed region of Porbandar district faces waterlogging every year, the CM held a detailed discussion with local MLAs on steps that can be taken to prevent this situation, added the release. PTI PJT PD NR